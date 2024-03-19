Japan-U.S.-Philippines Summit Set for April 11

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 18 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will hold a trilateral summit at the White House on April 11, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

The United States aims to deepen its cooperation with Japan and the Philippines as the Biden administration is working to strengthen frameworks with allied countries in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's hegemonic moves.

In a statement, Jean-Pierre said that the leaders will "advance a trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The agenda of the upcoming summit is expected to include expanding business cooperation and promoting cooperation on new technologies, clean energy and climate change, as well as security issues in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

The trilateral summit will be held during Kishida's state visit to the United States. Kishida and Biden are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on April 10.

