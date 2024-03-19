Japan, Others to Promote Fissile Materials Ban Talks

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and 10 other countries will establish a group to spur momentum for an early start of long-delayed negotiations on a proposed fissile material cut-off treaty, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Monday.

The "FMCT Friends" is "a cross regional group of friends, which aims to maintain and enhance political attention" toward the treaty, Kamikawa said in a speech as she chaired a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

The treaty, aimed at banning production of fissile materials, such as highly enriched uranium and plutonium, for use in nuclear weapons, was proposed by then U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1993. But negotiations have not begun because of opposition from Pakistan.

The other members in the FMCT Friends include Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Australia.

