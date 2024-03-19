Opposition to Urge LDP Faction Execs to Testify at Budget Committee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties on Tuesday agreed to demand that key members of a faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party testify about a slush funds scandal before the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament.

The parliamentary affairs chiefs of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties reached the agreement to seek the summoning of five senior members of the faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and indicted lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda for testimony as sworn witnesses.

The five senior members are Ryu Shionoya, former LDP General Council chairman, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, former LDP parliamentary affairs leader Tsuyoshi Takagi and former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura.

The five have already spoken before the Lower House's Deliberative Council on Political Ethics.

Jun Azumi, the CDP's parliamentary affairs chief, told reporters that the five "concentrated on protecting themselves at the political ethics council without clarifying facts."

