Japan's Kamikawa, U.N. Head Reaffirm Cooperation on Gaza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have reaffirmed they will continue cooperation to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry said.

In their meeting in New York on Monday, Guterres informed Kamikawa of progress in U.N. investigations into allegations that workers of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, were involved in the massive attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The Japanese government has suspended funding to UNRWA in response to the allegations.

Kamikawa and Guterres also exchanged opinions on the Ukraine situation and North Korea, which launched ballistic missiles Monday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]