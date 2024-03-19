Japan Rejects Russian Elections in Occupied Areas in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday criticized Russia for holding elections, including the recent presidential poll, in the Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Russia’s illegal “annexation” of these occupied regions is “a clear violation of international law” and is “inconsistent with relevant U.N. General Assembly resolutions,” Kamikawa said in a statement. “Japan once again strongly condemns it as such an act is absolutely unacceptable.”

“It is totally unacceptable” that Russia conducts any elections in the regions in a way that “infringes upon Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she also said.

The statement was released after Russian President Vladimir Putin secured a fifth term in the presidential election that ended on Sunday.

Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine is “an outrageous act that shakes the very foundation of the international order,” the statement said.

