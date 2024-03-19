BOJ Ends Negative Interest Rate Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers voted Tuesday to end the central bank's negative interest rate policy, marking its first interest rate increase in 17 years.

The central bank also abolished its yield curve control, which guides key long-term interest rates to around zero pct, laying the groundwork for ending 11 years of its massive monetary easing campaign.

The BOJ said that it has confirmed a stronger virtuous cycle of rising wages and prices and that its 2 pct inflation target would likely be achieved in a sustainable and stable way.

Despite the first interest rate increase since February 2007, the BOJ said it "anticipates that accommodative financial conditions will be maintained for the time being."

Under the negative rate policy introduced in February 2016, the interest rate of minus 0.1 pct had been applied to part of financial institutions' current account deposits with the BOJ.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]