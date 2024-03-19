BOJ Ends Negative Interest Rate Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers voted Tuesday to end the central bank's negative interest rate policy, marking the BOJ's first interest rate increase in 17 years and moving to normalize its monetary policy.

The bank judged that the stable and sustainable achievement of its 2 pct inflation target "has come into sight," BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told a press conference after a two-day monetary policy meeting that ended earlier in the day.

The bank's unprecedented massive monetary easing campaign that lasted for 11 years from April 2013 "has fulfilled its role," Ueda said.

The BOJ also abolished its yield curve control to guide key long-term interest rates to around zero pct, another key measure in the campaign.

"We will return to a normal monetary policy using short-term interest rates as our main policy tool," Ueda said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]