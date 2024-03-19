Foreign Visitors to Japan Hits Record High for Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign visitors to Japan in February is estimated at 2,788,000, a record high for the month, a Japan National Tourism Organization report showed Tuesday.

The monthly figure was up 1.9-fold from a year before and up 7.1 pct from 2,604,322 in February 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The February growth was led by solid numbers of visitors from South Korea, Taiwan and the United States.

The number of visitors from mainland China, which has been slow to recover to prepandemic levels, jumped 12.7 times from a year before to 459,400, as the country celebrated the Lunar New Year holiday period in mid-February.

The number of Chinese visitors was 63.5 pct of the level in the same month of 2019. The recovery rate improved from 55.1 pct in January and exceeded 60 pct for the first time.

