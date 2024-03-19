2 Major Japanese Banks to Raise Deposit Rates for 1st Time in 17 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Two major Japanese banks said Tuesday that they will raise their deposit rates for the first time in 17 years, following the Bank of Japan’s decision to end its negative interest rate policy.

Both MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. will raise their interest rates on ordinary deposits from the current 0.001 pct to 0.02 pct on Thursday and April 1, respectively.

Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Resona Bank are also considering raising their deposit rates.

“We are seeing a major shift to a world with interest rates,” said Masahiro Kihara, president of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., the parent comapny of Mizuho Bank. “The importance of holding deposits as a source of business funds will increase further.”

Meanwhile, MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking will keep unchanged their short-term prime rates, which affect floating interest rates on housing loans.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]