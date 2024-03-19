McDonald's Japan Chair Casanova to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) said Tuesday that Sarah Casanova, 58, will resign as chair of its board on March 26.

Casanova, who will also step down as chair at subsidiary McDonald's Co. (Japan), plans to return to Canada to spend more time with her family, a public relations official of the holding company said.

The post of board chair will be left vacant, while its duties will be taken over by McDonald's Holdings President Tamotsu Hiiro.

Casanova, who joined McDonald's Canada in 1991, became president of the Japanese subsidiary in 2013 and president of the Japanese holding company in 2014.

After the use of expired chicken at a factory in China was revealed in 2014, Casanova worked to rebuild management, including by creating clean outlets and launching products targeting family customers.

