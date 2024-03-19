Opposition Wants LDP Faction Execs to Testify at Budget C'ttee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties Tuesday agreed to demand that key members of a faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party testify about a slush funds scandal before the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament.

The parliamentary affairs chiefs of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties reached the agreement to seek the summoning of five senior members of the faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and indicted lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda for testimony as sworn witnesses.

The opposition parties share the view that it would be difficult to get to the bottom of the scandal just through hearings at the parliamentary political ethics councils. Witnesses appearing before the councils cannot be charged with perjury even if they lie.

The LDP, however, is seen rejecting the request.

The five are former LDP General Council Chairman Ryu Shionoya, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, former LDP parliamentary affairs leader Tsuyoshi Takagi and former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura. They have already spoken before the Lower House's Deliberative Council on Political Ethics.

