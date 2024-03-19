Japan, Pacific Islands Discuss Cooperation against Propaganda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Defense officials from Japan and Pacific island countries discussed on Tuesday ways to work together in dealing with influence operations that aim to manipulate public opinions of other countries through political propaganda and disinformation.

The discussion, held in Tokyo, came in light of China's hegemonic behavior. Participants also shared opinions on maintaining maritime order and cooperating in the space and cyber fields.

"We are facing a very severe and complex security environment," Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Shingo Miyake said at the start of the meeting, calling for wide-ranging cooperation including steps against illegal fishing and measures to deal with climate change.

It was the first in-person talks among the countries since the inaugural meeting under the framework was held online in 2021 with the aim of strengthening Japan's involvement in the South Pacific, which is seeing growing U.S.-China tensions.

The meeting is slated to continue through Wednesday.

