LDP Mulls Punishing 82 Members in April over Money Scandal

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering a plan to punish in early April or later 82 members embroiled in a high-profile money scandal involving party factions, it was learned Tuesday.

The 82 members belonged to factions led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, respectively, and have been found to have failed to report some political funds.

By punishing them en masse, the LDP apparently hopes to demonstrate its ability to govern itself and regain public trust.

At a meeting of party executives on Tuesday, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi reported that he had been instructed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is LDP president, to reach a conclusion on punishments.

"We want to decide on a strict response plan as soon as possible after discussions within the party leadership," Motegi said.

