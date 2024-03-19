Kishida Denies Review of Govt-BOJ Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is not currently considering reviewing its joint statement with the Bank of Japan that calls for achieving 2 pct inflation, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Kishida was speaking to reporters after meeting with BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda at the prime minister's office. The two reaffirmed flexible policy management based on economic and price trends.

Earlier in the day, the BOJ decided to end its negative interest rate policy. "I think (the decision) was appropriate," the prime minister said.

"We'll keep in close contact and cooperate (with the government) to manage policy flexibly," Ueda told reporters separately.

"Positive signs are emerging in terms of wage hikes, investments and corporate earning power, which I have been focusing on since taking office," Kishida said. "It's appropriate to move from unprecedented monetary easing to a new stage while maintaining an accommodative environment."

