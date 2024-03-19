Lawmakers Mixed, Biz Leaders Positive on BOJ Policy Shift

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition lawmakers Tuesday showed mixed reactions to the Bank of Japan's decision to lift its negative interest rate policy, while business leaders welcomed the move.

Katsuya Okada, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told a press conference that he appreciates the BOJ's policy shift, announced Tuesday, but said that it came late.

"They continued it while there were adverse effects," Okada said of the negative interest rate policy.

Fumitake Fujita, secretary-general of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), showed understanding of the policy change, saying, "It is necessary to think about exit strategies given the inflation environment and foreign situations."

Fujita praised the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" reflationary policy mix, of which the BOJ's massive monetary easing framework including the negative rate policy was a key component, as having a certain effect.

