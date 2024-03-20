Japan Marks 29th Anniversary of Tokyo Subway Sarin Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Wednesday marked the 29th anniversary of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult's sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system that killed 14 people and injured more than 6,000.

At Tokyo Metro Co.'s Kasumigaseki Station, 16 station staff members offered a silent prayer around 8 a.m., close to the time of the attack.

Shizue Takahashi, 77, a bereaved family member, visited the station to lay flowers around 10 a.m. "We are not in a situation where we can say the incident is over," she said, calling for efforts to keep the attack from being forgotten.

The attack occurred during the morning rush hour of March 20, 1995. Aum Shinrikyo members released sarin in trains on the three lines of Tokyo Metro's predecessor running through the station, close to the Kasumigaseki district where central government offices are concentrated.

At the station, two senior subway officials died, namely Takahashi's husband, Kazumasa, then 50, and Tsuneo Hishinuma, then 51.

