Japanese Princess Aiko Graduates from Gakushuin University

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of Gakushuin University in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

From April, the 22-year-old princess is set to work as a nonregular employee of the Japanese Red Cross Society while performing her official duties as an adult member of the Imperial Family.

At the university, Princess Aiko showed up wearing a light pink "furisode" long-sleeved kimono garment and a dark blue "hakama" skirt.

"I studied in the first three years in online classes and the last year on this campus. I gained a lot of new learnings and had a fulfilling four years," she said with a smile. "I am also happy and grateful to have met wonderful teachers and friends."

To mark her graduation, she answered questions from the press in writing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]