Set of Mount Fuji "Ukiyo-e" Prints Fetches 3.5 M. Dlrs in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 19 (Jiji Press)--A complete set of "ukiyo-e" master Katsushika Hokusai's "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji" woodblock prints was auctioned for 3,559,000 dollars at Christie's in New York on Tuesday.

Works in the famous woodblock series by the Edo period artist usually appear on the market one by one. A complete set of 46 prints, including 10 works Hokusai added later, is rarely seen.

A Christie's official said last year that although preservation conditions vary from work to work, overall standards are high.

Tuesday's edition of The New York Times ran an interview with a man in his 70s who put the complete collection up for auction.

Fascinated by Mount Fuji, Japan's tallest peak, and Hokusai, the man started collecting the prints in 2013 and finished his challenge in January 2023, with the total costs reaching about 3 million dollars, according to the newspaper.

