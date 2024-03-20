China Examining Whether to Indict Detained Astellas Employee

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 20 (Jiji Press)--China has started examining whether to indict a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma Inc. detained in China on suspicion of espionage from a year ago.

The Japanese government has repeatedly urged China to release the employee in his 50s, but his detention may be prolonged.

Foreigners are under increased scrutiny under the administration of President Xi Jinping, who attaches importance to national security.

The employee is believed to have been held March 20 last year when he was to leave China for Japan. He was officially arrested in October that year after so-called residential surveillance, in which he was interrogated at a specific facility.

On Monday, China told the Japanese government that it began examining whether to prosecute the employee. A decision on whether to indict is made within one month in principle and six and a half months at the longest.

