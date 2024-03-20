Japan Confirms 1st Human-to-Human Infection of Tick-Borne SFTS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases has said it confirmed the first domestic case of human-to-human transmission of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or SFTS, a tick-borne viral disease.

The disease was transmitted from a patient to a doctor, but the doctor's symptoms have improved, the institute said.

The doctor in his 20s attended a man in his 90s who was diagnosed with SFTS after visiting the emergency outpatient unit in April last year.

After the patient died, the doctor performed such procedures as removing his catheter. The doctor wore a face mask and gloves but no goggles.

Nine days after the patient's death, the doctor complained of fever and headache. Following a medical examination, he was diagnosed with SFTS.

