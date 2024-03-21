Nvidia CEO Calls for AI Development in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Jensen Huang, CEO of U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp., has called for the promotion of artificial intelligence development in Japan.

"You should build it (AI) yourself," Huang told a news conference Tuesday, noting that Japan's language and culture are "very specific."

The news conference was held on the sidelines of the GPU Technology Conference, or GTC, in San Jose, California, for AI developers.

"There's no reason to allow some other third party to harvest that data (of Japan), create an AI and then import it back to Japan," Huang also said.

"AI is the best way we know to improve the productivity of countries," he stressed.

