Japan Defense Academy to Accept Students from Pacific States

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Defense Academy will accept students from Pacific island countries from as early as fiscal 2025, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

He made the announcement in a keynote speech in a two-day meeting of defense ministers of Japan and Pacific island countries in Tokyo.

Apparently bearing in mind China's hegemonic ambitions, Kihara stressed the importance of protecting free, open and stable seas, saying that Japan will enhance its cooperation with Pacific island countries in the fields of defense and security.

The National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, will accept students from the three Pacific island countries of Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Tonga, all of which have their own militaries.

Kihara also expressed his intention to make progress in cooperative programs, such as port calls by Self-Defense Forces ships and capacity-building support, ahead of the 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting to be held in Tokyo in July this year.

