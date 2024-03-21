S. Korean Tanker Capsizes off Japan, Leaving 8 Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--A South Korean-flagged tanker carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid has capsized off a southwestern Japan island, leaving eight of its 11 crew members dead and two of the other three missing.

Around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, there was an emergency call from the tanker reporting that it was tilting. Patrol ships from the Japan Coast Guard's Moji Coast Guard Office found the capsized tanker off Mutsurejima, an island in the city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Nine of the tanker's 11 non-Japanese crew members were found, but eight of them were confirmed dead, with the other person said to be conscious. The coast guard and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces are searching for the remaining two.

The 870-ton Keoyoung Sun tanker was boarded by eight Indonesian, two South Korean and one Chinese crew members, with all of them believed to be men. The nine people found had their life jackets on.

The tanker left a port in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, for Ulsan in South Korea on Monday afternoon. It had been anchored off Mutsurejima since early Wednesday due to strong winds. A leak of the acrylic acid carried by the ship has not been confirmed.

