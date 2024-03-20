4 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 20 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture for about two hours Wednesday afternoon.

It was the first time since Feb. 6 for any Chinese official ship to enter Japanese waters off the East China Sea islands and the sixth time this year.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters east-southeast of the island of Kuba around between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. They left Japanese waters from the north of the island around between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands are claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

