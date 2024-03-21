Tokyo Court Rejects Damages Claim over Death in Detention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday rejected a 10-million-yen damages claim against the Japanese government over the death in detention of a former adviser to a company once accused of an illegal export.

Presiding Judge Satoko Otokozawa did not acknowledge any illegal acts while Shizuo Aishima, the former adviser to spray dryer maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co., was being held at the Tokyo Detention House after he was arrested in March 2020 on suspicion of violating the foreign exchange and trade law.

Aishima, then 72, was found to have stomach cancer in October 2020 and was treated at a hospital, but died in February 2021.

The judge said that the detention center's response, including having Aishima undergo various tests and blood transfusions, was reasonable from a medical point of view, and that it did not neglect its duty of care as it coordinated with an outside hospital for Aishima's hospitalization.

Over the alleged illegal export, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Aishima and two others, as well as Ohkawara Kakohki, but dropped the case in July 2021, after Aishima's death.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]