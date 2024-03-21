Dodgers Fire Shohei Ohtani's Interpreter

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, March 20 (Jiji Press)--The Los Angeles Dodgers have fired Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, following allegations of illegal gambling, the Los Angeles Times and other U.S. media reported Wednesday.

Mizuhara had alleged ties to a bookmaker who is under federal investigation, according to the reports. ESPN said he incurred gambling debts to the bookmaker and that funds were sent from Ohtani's bank account to cover the debts.

The reports said Mizuhara denied Ohtani's involvement in the gambling. Ohtani's attorneys said the player was a victim of massive theft, according to the reports.

Mizuhara accompanied Ohtani, who moved from Japan to the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, as an interpreter for the player. He has supported Ohtani both officially and privately, playing catch during practices and serving as a driver.

