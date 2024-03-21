Household Financial Assets in Japan Hit Another Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Financial assets held by households in Japan at the end of last year rose 5.1 pct from a year before to 2,141 trillion yen thanks to higher stock prices, hitting a record high for the fifth straight quarter, the Bank of Japan said Thursday.

Of the total, cash and deposits grew 1.0 pct to a record high of 1,127 trillion yen due to higher winter bonus payments.

Investment trusts climbed 22.4 pct to 106 trillion yen and stocks gained 29.2 pct to 276 trillion yen, both hitting a record high, reflecting higher share prices.

Insurance policies edged up 0.7 pct to 381 trillion yen as a weaker yen pushed up contracts denominated in foreign currencies.

The central bank held 581 trillion yen, or 53.78 pct, of 1,081 trillion yen in outstanding government bonds at the end of last year, its second-highest share following 53.86 pct at the end of September. The share was above 50 pct for the sixth consecutive quarter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]