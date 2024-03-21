Strong Quake Jolts Eastern Japan's Kanto Region

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.3 struck eastern Japan's Kanto region, including Tokyo, at around 9:08 a.m. Thursday.

The quake measured lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in Shimotsuke, Tochigi Prefecture, and Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There have been no reports of damage from the quake, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters at his office.

No abnormality has been detected at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

The quake occurred at a depth of 46 kilometers in southern Ibaraki.

