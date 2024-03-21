Japan Police Handle Record 6,482 People over Cannabis in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of people handled by Japanese police for cases related to cannabis in 2023 jumped 21.3 pct from the year before to hit a record high of 6,482, a National Policy Agency survey report showed Thursday.

The report also showed that police took action against 5,914 people in stimulant cases last year, down 3.4 pct. This means that more people were handled by police over cannabis than over stimulants for the first time since the survey started in 1958.

Of those involved in police-handled cannabis cases, 3,545 were in their 20s, making up the largest group, followed by 1,222 people under 20 and 974 people in their 30s.

Last year, some members of Nihon University’s American football club were found to have possessed or purchased illegal drugs believed to be cannabis, and members of Tokyo University of Agriculture’s boxing club were arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis for profit.

Furthermore, the number of people handled by police for crimes related to so-called dangerous drugs, or designer drugs with effects similar to those of stimulants and cannabis, rapidly increased in recent years. After hitting a peak in 2015, the total of such people decreased as shops selling designer drugs were eliminated in the country. However, the total started to increase in 2022 and came to 424 in 2023, up by 145.

