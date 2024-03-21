S. Korean Tanker Capsizes off Japan, Leaving 9 Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--A South Korean-flagged tanker carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid has capsized off a southwestern Japan island, leaving nine of its 11 crew members, all non-Japanese, dead.

Around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, there was an emergency call from the tanker reporting that it was tilting. Patrol ships from the Japan Coast Guard’s Moji Coast Guard Office found the capsized tanker off Mutsurejima, an island in the city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Nine of the 11 crew members were found later that day, but eight of them were confirmed dead. The other person is not in a life-threatening condition.

The Moji Coast Guard Office, based in the city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture, near Yamaguchi, said Thursday that one of the other two crew members who had been missing since the accident was discovered inside the vessel Thursday morning and confirmed dead later.

The coast guard is searching for the remaining crew member.

