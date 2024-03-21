Japan Resumes Osprey Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force resumed flights of its V-22 Osprey transport aircraft Thursday after the U.S. military earlier this month lifted a ban on flights of the tilt-rotor aircraft that was imposed following a fatal crash off the coast of southwestern Japan last year.

Necessary safety measures have been taken, based on information provided by the United States about the cause of the November crash off the island of Yakushima that killed eight people on board, GSDF officials said.

The first Osprey took off shortly past 11:30 a.m. from the GSDF’s Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, where its fleet of 14 Ospreys has been deployed provisionally.

The GSDF has already explained circumstances and procedures related to the resumption of Osprey flights to officials in local governments, including the city of Kisarazu.

The U.S. military resumed flights of its Ospreys at its Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on March 14 after removing its worldwide ban that had been in place following the crash.

