Opposition Requests Sworn Testimonies from LDP Lawmakers

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties requested Thursday that eight lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and two others be summoned for sworn testimonies over a money scandal involving LDP factions.

The 10 people are all linked to an LDP faction once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that was deeply involved in the scandal.

The opposition also sought cooperation to hold additional Diet ethics panel hearings of 45 LDP lawmakers over the money scandal.

The LDP responded negatively to both opposition demands.

"Efforts to understand the situation have not progressed," Akira Nagatsuma, policy chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, complained at a press conference. "We will persistently demand each and every request."

