Shohei Ohtani's Interpreter Fired amid Reports of Illegal Gambling

Seoul, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The Los Angeles Dodgers said Thursday that they have fired Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, following U.S. media reports of his alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

"The Dodgers are aware of media reports and are gathering information," the team said in a statement.

The team can confirm that the interpreter "has been terminated," the statement said, adding "the team has no further comment at this time."

Mizuhara has been supporting Ohtani both in his public and private life since the baseball star moved from Japan to the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.

According to sports network ESPN, while Mizuhara had transactions with a bookmaker who is under federal investigation, at least 4.5 million dollars was wired to the bookmaker from Ohtani's bank account to cover Mizuhara's debt.

