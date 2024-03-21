60 Pct of Big Firms to Raise Starting Pay: Jiji Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--About 60 pct of 100 major Japanese companies plan to raise starting pay for new graduates who will begin working with them this spring, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

The result mirrors efforts by many companies to attract talent by improving working conditions amid intensifying competition for workers.

The survey found that 56 companies have decided to raise starting pay for new graduates.

Two others plan to carry out such a hike in spring 2025, while 15 have no plan to boost starting pay. Twenty-seven others gave no answer or made other responses.

The number of companies that will raise starting pay may increase further as some respondents said they have no such plan or gave no answer because they were examining the possibility at the time of the survey.

