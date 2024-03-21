AUKUS Countries Eye Cooperation with Japan: U.S. Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The United States, Britain and Australia are considering cooperating with Japan under their AUKUS security framework, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday.

This matter is expected to be discussed when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden meet in the United States next month.

The AUKUS framework was launched in 2021, and its main pillar is Australia's introduction of nuclear-powered submarines.

The AUKUS members are eyeing cooperation with Japan on the framework's second pillar, which is expected to cover robotics and cyber initiatives.

"Japan is increasingly our most important global partner with responsibilities and engagements, not just in the Indo-Pacific, but increasingly globally, in Ukraine, and even in the Middle East," Campbell said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]