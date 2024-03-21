Investment Fund to Sell Skymark Shares for 3.5 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese investment fund Integral Corp. said Thursday it has concluded a contract to sell all of its shareholdings in Skymark Airlines to logistics group Suzuyo Holdings Co. for 3,568 million yen.

The sale of the shareholdings, equivalent to 5.9 pct of the Japanese budget airline's outstanding shares, marks an end to Integral's reconstruction support for Skymark from 2015, when the airline went bankrupt.

The investment fund has been reducing its shareholdings in Skymark since the airline made its comeback to the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022.

Suzuyo, based in the central Japan city of Shizuoka, acquired a 13 pct stake in Skymark from Integral in November last year. It is the top shareholder of Skymark.

Suzuyo has Fuji Dream Airlines, a regional airline based in the same city, under its wing. It will consider how the two airlines should collaborate.

