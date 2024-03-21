Japan ASDF Lt. Gen. Suspended for Power Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force decided Thursday to suspend a lieutenant general in his 50s from work for four days over power harassment, or workplace bullying by seniors.

It is the first punitive action against an ASDF lieutenant general for harassment.

According to the ASDF, the lieutenant general repeatedly lectured three subordinates, for one to three hours each time, between August and December last year, with the lectures lacking concrete instructions. He also told them to submit or redo the same reports or documents over 20 times.

The ASDF was alerted to the problem in late January this year.

The lieutenant general said he thought that educating his subordinates without giving answers straight away was the most effective way of teaching, adding that he did not think his method was a form of harassment.

