Japan Overnight Call Rate Positive for 1st Time since 2016

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The uncollateralized overnight call rate, a benchmark for short-term interest rates in Japan's money market, rose above zero pct Thursday for the first time since March 2016.

The interbank lending rate climbed to a weighted average of plus 0.074 pct Thursday from minus 0.001 pct the previous trading day. The market was closed Wednesday for a national holiday.

The surge came after the Bank of Japan on Tuesday decided to terminate its negative interest rate policy in its first rate hike in 17 years.

The BOJ readopted the unsecured overnight call rate as a target of its monetary policy operations, saying it will guide the rate to around zero pct to plus 0.1 pct.

The rate applies to overnight loans that financial institutions, such as banks, securities houses and life insurers, take out from each other without collateral.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]