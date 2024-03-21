Kyoto Univ. to Set Science-Related Female Admission Quotas

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University said Thursday that it will set up admission quotas for women for its science and engineering faculties starting with students to be enrolled in the 2026 academic year.

Hoping to increase female students at the departments, the university in the western Japan city of Kyoto will allocate 15 slots for its science faculty and 24 slots for its engineering faculty under an existing special admission program, which includes an interview in its entrance examination process.

As of May last year, female students accounted for 7.9 pct at the science faculty and 10.1 pct in the engineering faculty.

By setting up the female admission quotas, the university expects the proportion of female students to rise to 12.9 pct and 12.6 pct in the science and engineering faculties, respectively.

The university aims to eventually raise both figures to around 15 pct.

