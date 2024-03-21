JAL to Boost Int'l Flight Biz 1.4-Fold by 2030
Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines said Thursday that it will expand its international flight business 1.4-fold from its current level by 2030.
JAL aims to reach the target, which includes the airline group's low-cost carrier units, by increasing its fleet and introducing large airplanes.
The airline plans to introduce 20 Airbus A350-900 large aircraft and 10 Boeing 787-9 midsize aircraft over roughly six years from fiscal 2027.
JAL hopes the new fuel-efficient planes will also help it reduce its carbon emissions.
While the number of international travelers from Japan is slow to recover from slumps during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the weakness of the yen, JAL aims to boost earnings from international flights by attracting high-value customers with the new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft introduced in January.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]