JAL to Boost Int'l Flight Biz 1.4-Fold by 2030

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines said Thursday that it will expand its international flight business 1.4-fold from its current level by 2030.

JAL aims to reach the target, which includes the airline group's low-cost carrier units, by increasing its fleet and introducing large airplanes.

The airline plans to introduce 20 Airbus A350-900 large aircraft and 10 Boeing 787-9 midsize aircraft over roughly six years from fiscal 2027.

JAL hopes the new fuel-efficient planes will also help it reduce its carbon emissions.

While the number of international travelers from Japan is slow to recover from slumps during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the weakness of the yen, JAL aims to boost earnings from international flights by attracting high-value customers with the new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft introduced in January.

