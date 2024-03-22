Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Resona to Raise Deposit Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Resona Bank said Thursday that they will raise their interest rates on ordinary deposits from 0.001 pct to 0.02 pct.

The move came after the Bank of Japan ended its negative interest rate policy and raised rates for the first time in 17 years on Tuesday.

MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. have already decided to raise their ordinary deposit rates to the same level.

Mizuho will raise its ordinary deposit rate on April 1 for the first time since 2007.

SBI Shinsei Bank will raise its ordinary deposit rates to a uniform 0.03 pct.

