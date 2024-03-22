Japan's Sharp Mulls Scaling Back LCD Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. is considering scaling back its weak liquid crystal display business, sources said Thursday.

The company is also examining the idea of stopping production at subsidiary Sakai Display Products Corp., which makes large LCD panels.

Sharp has judged that drastic measures are necessary to get out of the red. The company seems to be discussing the matter with its parent, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Sharp expects to post a loss of 10 billion yen for the current business year ending this month, after falling into the red with a net loss of 260.8 billion yen the previous year.

Both losses are attributed mainly to the weakness of the LCD operations. Sharp is drawing up a medium-term business plan, including what to do with Sakai Display, hoping to announce the plan as early as May.

