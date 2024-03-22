Japan's Imperial Couple Arrive in Quake-Hit Noto Region

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Noto airport in the central prefecture of Ishikawa Friday morning for a one-day trip to areas affected by the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck on New Year's Day.

The Imperial couple will visit the Ishikawa cities of Wajima and Suzu in the afternoon to meet with people affected by the quake and officials who have been working on disaster responses.

The trip marks the couple's second visit to disaster-hit areas since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019 following their travel in December that year to Miyagi and Fukushima, northeastern prefectures hit by a typhoon.

At his birthday press conference last month, Emperor Naruhito said that he wants to visit affected areas in the Noto region with Empress Masako once the situation allows them to visit.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]