Japan to Host 9th TICAD Africa Meeting in Aug. 2025

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday decided that the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, will be held in Yokohama for three days from Aug. 20, 2025.

TICAD is a Japanese-led international conference for state leaders to discuss promoting aid and investment in African countries.

"We anticipate dynamic growth in Africa, where there is a large population of younger people and abundant natural resources," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

He indicated that Japan will use TICAD 9 as an opportunity to further boost its ties with African nations.

In a separate press conference held Friday, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said that she will host a ministerial meeting of the TICAD framework in Tokyo for two days from Aug. 24 this year.

