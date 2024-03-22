Japan to Host 9th TICAD Africa Meeting in Aug. 2025
Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday decided that the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, will be held in Yokohama for three days from Aug. 20, 2025.
TICAD is a Japanese-led international conference for state leaders to discuss promoting aid and investment in African countries.
"We anticipate dynamic growth in Africa, where there is a large population of younger people and abundant natural resources," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.
He indicated that Japan will use TICAD 9 as an opportunity to further boost its ties with African nations.
In a separate press conference held Friday, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said that she will host a ministerial meeting of the TICAD framework in Tokyo for two days from Aug. 24 this year.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]