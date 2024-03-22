Japan to Boost Support for Noto Housing Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday set out a plan to boost support for housing reconstruction in areas affected by soil liquefaction due to the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake.

The 7.6-magnitude temblor in central Japan gave big stress to soil, causing it to behave like liquid in some areas. The phenomenon left many houses there damaged.

The government will establish a subsidy program to cover two-thirds of the costs for restoration work for the ground and the foundations of affected houses.

"We must proceed with reconstruction steadily so that people affected by the disaster can take a step forward to rebuild their lives in the coming fiscal year" from April, Kishida said.

Support for preventive measures will also be expanded. The government will raise the subsidy rate from one quarter to one half of the costs for reinforcement and other work to prevent soil liquefaction for public roads and parks next to residential land in hard-hit areas in Ishikawa, Toyama, Niigata prefectures.

