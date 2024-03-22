Reps for Ohtani Ask to Investigate Theft: Report

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Representatives of Japanese two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani have contacted law enforcement authorities and asked them to investigate a “massive theft” of money from the Los Angeles Dodgers player, U.S. sports network ESPN reported Thursday.

The network said the development was revealed by a source with direct knowledge of the matter, in connection with the alleged involvement of Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, in illegal gambling.

According to the report, Mizuhara had transactions with a bookmaker who is under federal investigation for illegal gambling and at least 4.5 million dollars was wired to the bookmaker from Ohtani’s bank account.

Mizuhara told ESPN that Ohtani does not gamble. While Mizuhara initially told the network that Ohtani had transferred the funds to cover the former interpreter’s gambling debts, he later retracted the remark and said that the two-way player had no knowledge of his gambling activities and debts.

Mizuhara had been supporting Ohtani both in his public and private life since the baseball star moved from Japan to the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. He continued to serve as Ohtani’s interpreter after the player moved to the Dodgers but the team announced Thursday that Mizuhara has been fired.

