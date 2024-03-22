Iniesta, 2 Other Soccer Players Fail to Declare Income

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Three foreign professional soccer players who have played for Japanese clubs, including Spanish star Andres Iniesta, were found to have failed to declare a total of 2.1 billion yen in taxable income, it was learned Friday.

Iniesta played for the Vissel Kobe club from summer 2018 to July 2023. The other two are Kim Jin-hyeon, a South Korean goalkeeper with Cerezo Osaka, and Patric, a forward from Brazil who plays for Nagoya Grampus.

The Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau found that the three failed to file income tax returns for some of the periods when they were based in Japan, informed sources said.

The three seem to have been ordered to pay a total of some 1 billion yen in back taxes and penalties.

Iniesta paid income tax for 2018 as a nonresident because his contract period was less than one year that year, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]