Record 63 Pct in Japan Feel Financially Uncomfortable

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people who do not feel financially comfortable and have no prospect for economic stability stood at a record 63.2 pct, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

The result, worst since the subject was added to the poll in 2008, reflects rising prices, according to a Cabinet Office official.

In the public opinion survey on social consciousness, respondents were asked to choose reasons for being dissatisfied with society, with multiple answers allowed.

Of the total respondents, 28.6 pct cited the difficulty of raising children. This was followed by the difficulty for young people to become independent in society, picked by 28.2 pct, and the difficulty for women to play active roles in society, selected by 26.2 pct.

Asked about the areas in which Japan is heading in a bad direction, 69.4 pct, the biggest proportion, chose rising prices, almost unchanged from 70.5 pct in the previous survey conducted in 2022. The country's fiscal condition came next at 58.4 pct, followed by the economy at 58.1 pct.

