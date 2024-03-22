Toyota Industries to Increase Certification Testing Staff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Industries Corp. said Friday that it will increase its certification testing personnel as a key measure to prevent a recurrence of fraudulent engine tests at the Japanese machinery maker.

Specifically, Toyota Industries will raise the number of testing workers 1.6-fold by 2026 from this month's level, according to a package of preventive measures President Koichi Ito submitted to the transport ministry.

In the package, the affiliate of Toyota Motor Corp. also said it will set standards for appropriate product development schedules so that sufficient time can be spent on certification-related work.

Ito will voluntarily return 30 pct of his monthly remuneration for six months to take the blame for the scandal. Other executives will return 20 pct of their pay for three months.

"We failed in the basics, namely compliance with laws and regulations, and caused inconvenience to customers, suppliers and dealers," Ito told reporters after submitting the package.

