Goal on Strategic Ties with China to Return to Japan Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--A draft of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Bluebook for 2024 shows that a goal of promoting mutually beneficial strategic relations with China will be included for the first time since the 2019 report, it was learned Friday.

The draft stressed the importance of both Japan and China working to build constructive and stable bilateral ties.

At a two-way summit in San Francisco last November, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed that their countries would promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship. The return of the goal in the 2024 report is based on the leaders' agreement.

Touching on China's unilateral attempts at changing the status quo in the East China Sea, where Japan's Senkaku Islands are located, and the South China Sea, the draft said there are many unresolved issues and concerns between the two nations.

Declaring China's military activities as the biggest strategic challenge, the draft said that Japan should handle the situation in cooperation with its ally and like-minded nations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]